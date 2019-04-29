Lala Kent ‘Relieved’ Fiance’s Feud With 50 Cent Is Finally Over: She Can ‘Finally Breathe Easy’

Lala Kent is ready to let go of all the stress and move forward after her fiance, Randall Emmett, paid 50 Cent the money he owed him, ending their debt-induced feud.

Lala Kent, 29, is taking the biggest breath of her life now that there’s no more bad blood between her fiance, Randall Emmett, 48, and 50 Cent, 43, and she’s ready to put the “helpless” feeling she’s had to bed for good. Randall and the rapper, who have been involved in a major feud over money, finally settled things on Apr. 29, when Randall paid back the whopping $1 million he owed 50, and Lala is happier than ever about it.

Lala is feeling relieved that the drama between Randall and 50 is finally over," a source close to the model EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. "Not only could Lala not stand the ongoing backlash she and Randall received online, but she felt absolutely helpless in the situation, which only made matters worse." Things got so out of hand in the headline-making feud that it even stressed Randall out to the point of him having to go to the hospital for fear he was having a heart attack.

“ Lala was freaking out when Randall thought he might be having a heart attack and couldn’t stand to see him stressed over this whole thing which also added to her own anxiety issues,” the source continued. “She just wanted this whole thing to be over and can finally breathe easy now that 50 is leaving them alone. Lala just wants to move forward and put this whole thing behind them once and for all.”