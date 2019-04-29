Kylie Jenner Says Goodbye To Jordyn Woods By Deleting Twitter Pic Amid Feud

Kylie Jenner took a bold action on Apr. 29 when she deleted her Twitter background pic with Jordyn Woods and replaced it with a close-up pic of herself, over a month after Jordyn’s cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson made headlines.

Kylie Jenner, 21, erased former BFF Jordyn Woods, 21, from her Twitter banner pic on Apr. 29, and it’s caused major speculation that it’s because she’s erased her from her life too! The Kylie Cosmetics founder replaced the pic, which showed her and Jordyn posing together for her cosmetics line, with a new close-up pic of herself to promote her Kylie Cosmetics Kybrow collection, and although the brunette beauty may have tried to make it subtle, it was clearly noticeable to all who follow her.

The deletion comes almost two months after Jordyn and Kylie’s sister Khloe Kardashian‘s now ex Tristan Thompson, 28, brought on a lot of shock with a cheating scandal that made major headlines and it’s something her fans have been anticipating. Although Kylie’s recent move could very well mean things are finally over between her and Jordyn, it could also just be a way to promote her new cosmetics products, something she’s done with all of her collections in the past. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is still following Jordyn on social media even though most of her family members unfollowed the star so it’s very possible they are still on speaking terms.

Kylie and Jordyn haven’t been seen together since news of the scandal broke, but Jordyn’s mother, Elizabeth Woods, has been in public contact with Kylie by sweetly commenting on at least one of her one-year-old daughter, Stormi‘s Instagram pics on Apr. 1. Kylie has yet to speak out about the scandal on social media, so every public move she makes is being heavily analyzed by all those who are interested in the situation. We guess we’ll just have to wait to see if her latest move of deleting the Jordyn pic had a serious meaning or not.