Kourtney Kardashian stopped by the ‘Ellen Degeneres Show’ & was asked the burning question we’ve all been wondering: will her sister Khloe ever get back with Tristan?



Kourtney Kardashian, 40, spilled all the tea during her new sit-down interview with Ellen Degeneres. The reality star appeared on the April 29 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and was hit with a question about her sister, Khloe Kardashian and her ex, Tristan Thompson. When the 61-year-old talk show host asked if she thought her sister would get back with her NBA player ex-boyfriend, she was quick to answer. “I mean, I don’t know, I don’t think that deeply into it, Kourtney said. “I know that she’s very strong. I just feel likes she’s in a really good place.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star went on to explain how she sees parallels between her sister’s life and her own. “I know what it’s like to want to make your family stay together, because I worked really hard at that for many years,” she admitted. “I think she is just like, this is what is happening right now. I think she is really good at dealing with her emotions,” she added.

That wasn’t the only hard-hitting question Ellen tossed to Kourt. She also asked her about an ex of her own, Scott Disick. When Ellen remarked that Kourtney and her past flame seem to be getting along great these days, she was in complete agreement. “We get along really well,” the reality star shared. “We travel together with the kids. He definitely makes it clear that the kids are his priority. He checks in with me every morning, throughout the day, every night, just to make sure that I’m good and the kids are good.” Kourtney and Scott are nailing the co-parenting life!

While Kourtney’s confession wasn’t quite concrete evidence that Kourtney and Tristan might reconcile, she didn’t exactly shoot down the idea either. However, something tells us that Tristan would have to pull out all the stops to gain Khloe’s forgiveness. He was caught locking lips with Kourtney’s own family friend, Jordyn Woods in February of 2019, and their relationship didn’t survive the scandal. For Khloe, she’s still working on the forgiveness part of moving on.“Khloe is not only heartbroken, but she is also disappointed and sometimes even gets angry when she thinks about how things ended between her and Tristan,” a source close to the star EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Khloe wishes he had fought harder for her love and for their relationship. Khloe was willing to forgive him for his mistakes, she desperately wanted to keep her young family together.”