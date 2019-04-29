JWoww Goes Off on Roger Mathews For Ditching Their Kids To ‘Rage’ 1 Week After Reuniting On Easter

All seemed well in the world between JWoww and Roger Mathews on Easter, but she shaded her ex just a week later when he headed out for a night of partying with his pals.

Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley, 33, just publicly shaded her ex, Roger Mathews, for what she’s deemed poor parenting skills. The reality star is not very happy with her 43-year-old ex-boyfriend, who she shares Greyson Valor Mathews, 2, and Meilani Alexandra Mathews, 4, with. The reason? It appears Roger had a wild night out partying with friends during “his” time with the kids. “When you find out on Wednesday your kids will be with someone other than their father over the weekend because he wants to rage during HIS time because it’s been planned ‘for months,'” the MTV star wrote on Instagram along with eye rolling emojis. “Yeahhhh ok. Loving all your ‘dad posts,'” she scathingly continued.

However, Roger appears to have stuck up for himself. In a video shared to his own Instagram, he penned a message in defense of his night out. “Had this night planned for a few months now. Kids are enjoying a sleepover with my best friends kids,” he wrote. “Rare dad night out. Leeeeeeets goo.” The text was shared alongside a video of in the car with a group of rowdy friends.

It’s a shame that Jenni and her past flame are in a spat once again, because it was just this past Easter, on April 21, that they reunited together with their two kids. They even posed for a sweet family photo, and both stars shared several pics and videos from the holiday. The reunion occurred as the two were in the midst of a custody battle over the children, as they’ve both asked for primary custody of Meilani and Greyson in their divorce papers. JWoww initially filed for divorce back on Sept. 12, 2018.

Clearly, Jenni did not hold back with this post. Co-parenting is no easy feat, but here’s to hoping these two are back to peaceful parenting sooner than later.