Justin Bieber Shares Solo Vacation Pic After Fans Call Him Out For Searching Web For Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber appeared to be taking in some reflection time on the beach in the Bahamas, just after fans stirred up drama by noticing he had ex GF Selena Gomez in his Instagram searches.

Justin Bieber is SO over the drama that fans have been stirring up involving his ex Selena Gomez, 26. The 25-year-old husband to Hailey Baldwin, 22, took in some beautiful beach scenery in the Bahamas on April 29 while giving a super inspirational message to Beliebers. In a photo shown of him from behind sitting on the water’s edge he wrote, “To Anyone Reading This, When you are feeling down just know that Someone out their needs you in their life. No matter how dysfunctional you think your background is, how broke or broken you are, where you are today, or what anyone else says, YOU MATTER, and your life matters! Much love, GOD BLESS!! ♥️❤❤.” He wore a tie dyed t-shirt with “Fear of God” written on the back.

It’s a much more peaceful message than one he had for fans who called him out after noticing Selena turned up in his Instagram search history. That came in the form of an Instagram stories post where Justin called out a British newspaper for misspelling his last name in a crazy story that claimed he walked out on Hailey. The left hand side included his recent IG searches, one of which was Sel’s April 13 Coachella appearance during DJ Snake‘s set where she performed “Taki Taki” with Cardi B and Ozuna.

After he got called out for it, Justin responded with a series of four comments explaining why it appeared in his searches. “It came up after my wife and I were [watching] my Coachella performance hers played right after mine because its in the related thing don’t glad she did Coachella too its great … I have [nothing] to hide I don’t know it was there I didn’t think twice and still don’t [‘cause] have [nothing] to hide,” he wrote in his IG stories.

In his next post he joked about his poor spelling and continued, “Wow Justin learn to type I hate typing on this damn iPad what I meant to say is that video of Selena singing Taki Taki came up after my wife and I watched my Coachella performance. Obviously she’s gonna be in the related category, it [literally] was the next video that played. To fans and people who think I’m maliciously trying to start sh*t grow up.”

He then took people to task for causing drama where there wasn’t any. In a third posting he wrote, “Please stop reading into things so much and making something out of nothing. The point of the video was supposed to be funny that they were saying I walked out on Hailey and they spelled my name wrong this idea that I secretly plot on opening my history thing purposefully and zoom out just enough so you can see her name is crazy. These are real lives you guys are talking about real emotions stop acting like you know anything about anything…go to school read your books and focus on your own personal life.”

And he finished with a final comment saying that he’s DONE talking about the Selena issue. “People have their own fantasys [sic] about how they think my life should go and make up all of these theories and use their imagination too much.. this ends here will never re-engage with this but had to set the record straight once and for all. We are adults [we’re] not playing games. There always gonna be something.”