John Singleton Dead: ‘Boyz n the Hood’ Director Dies At 51 After Coma & Stroke

Esteemed director John Singleton has sadly passed away on April 29, eight days after news broke he was reportedly in a coma following a stroke. Celebrities are mourning their loss.

John Singleton is leaving behind a respectable legacy in the entertainment industry, after he passed away at the age of 51 on April 29. His family announced the sad news in a statement to Kansas City’s FOX4 film critic Shawn Edwards. The death has rocked Hollywood, seeing that he counted celebrities like Snoop Dogg, Nia Long and Spike Lee among his friends and colleagues. “Showing love/support for a fellow black director from LA,” director Ava DuVernay wrote in a tweet. “He is a lovely man. Pray with me.” Prior to his death, John suffered a stroke on April 17, which his family members told TMZ. The director, producer and writer had already checked himself into the hospital earlier that week due to “weakness in the leg,” and one of the relatives worried that John’s medical emergency was “triggered” by a recent flight back from Costa Rica. While the stroke was initially described as “mild,” the outlet later claimed that it was actually “major.”

John’s claim to fame is the 1991 film Boyz n the Hood, which won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Motion Picture and the MTV Movie Award for Best New Filmmaker. The coming-of-age film in South Los Angeles, which starred Cuba Gooding Jr., Angela Bassett, Ice Cube and Laurence Fishburne, was even selected for the Library of Congress’s National Film Registry in 2002 for its cultural significance. John went on to either direct, produce or write memorable films like Poetic Justice (1996), 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) and Hustle & Flow (2005). On the television side, he directed an episode of Empire (2015) and American Crime Story (2016). Most recently, he served as the executive producer for the FX drama Snowfall between 2017 and 2019.

John’s impact in film and television will be remembered. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends.