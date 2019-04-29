Hillary Clinton Mocks Donald Trump With Dramatic Mueller Report Reading Of POTUS’ ‘I’m F***ed’ Line

Hillary Clinton proves yet again that she’s the queen of shade by reading the Mueller Report in the best way, poking fun at the President’s expense along the way.

Hillary Clinton, 71, is mocking Donald Trump in a trailer for a new Comedy Central show, Klepper. In the clip published on YouTube on April 27, the former Secretary of State mimics the 72-year-old President’s voice as she gives an example of how she would record an audio version of the 736-page report.

The hilarious clip begins as comedian Jordan Klepper, 40, sits between former President Bill Clinton, 72, and the former First Lady. The couple are trying to help him decide which crowdfunding campaigns to contribute to. One of them just happened to be an online push to raise money to hire Mrs. Clinton to record an audiobook of the “Mueller Report: The Final Report of the Special Counsel Into Donald Trump, Russia, and Collison.” The former U.S. Presidential candidate seemed game to read the results of the investigation into whether or not the Russian government meddled in the 2016 general election in her opponent’s favor. “Gosh, I would definitely contribute to that. It would take a long time to record that,” she says, later agreeing that she’d need “lots and lots of lozenges” to get through it.

When Mrs. Clinton starts to read the report, Klepper interrupts her and says, “A couple notes. Like you mean it.” He later adds, “Feel it. Secretary Clinton, feel it. Imagine like you have a history with this.” That’s when the mom-of-one mocks Trump’s voice, saying, “The President slumped back in his chair and said, ‘Oh my God. This is terrible. This is the end of my Presidency. I’m [bleeped].” The word “f***ed” was bleeped out.

Hillary Clinton tweeted the clip on April 29, writing, “This was… cathartic. Thank you, @JordanKlepper!” Her Twitter followers agreed and thought the skit was hilarious. “Omg that was awesome,” one fan wrote. “Love you, Secretary Clinton!!! It was amazing,” another follower tweeted. Yet another person wrote, “❤️ this. And that #DerangedTrump voice…” Klepper premieres on Comedy Central on May 9 at 10:30pm/9:30pm Central.