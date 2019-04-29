All hail a queen! Halle Berry looked like royalty when she stepped out for a press day on April 28, donning a cosmic inspired wrap dress.

Halle Berry, 52, was glowing from head to toe when she embarked on a whirlwind press day on April 28, and she shared a magical moment with her five million Instagram followers. The stunning actress hit the streets in an ethereal, galactic inspired dress, and she worked it to perfection. In a video from the day, Halle was seen strutting down the sidewalk while absolutely oozing confidence. Her sultry walk surely had everyone taking notice, and her long, lean legs poked out of her high-low silhouette number. “Out here walking on sunshine 🍎 @johnwickmovie,” she said, ahead of her press day for her new flick.

The star’s dress was chock full of stylish details. The navy number from Hellessy featured a wrap design and cinched at the waist in a large bow. It touted a starry, cosmic deign all-over, and a plunging, v-neck design. The actress paired her daring look with a simple beauty details, leaving her honey-colored locks down in loose waves and donning a clear gloss on her lips. Fans couldn’t get enough of her sultry look and her confident strut! “Sheer natural beauty!!!!🙌🏼🙌🏼” one fan said. “You legs have always been 😍😍😍😍” another wrote, taking notice of her flawless, toned legs.

Halle is the leading lady in the forthcoming film, John Wick: Chapter 3, in which she co-stars with Keanu Reeves. He also joined Halle for the bustling day of press. Halle stars as Sofia in the film, which marks the third installment of the famed franchise. However, it wasn't all fun and games while filming this time around. Halle admitted she was left with three damaged ribs after one particular scene! Halle revealed that she "somehow" got injured and worked "for a little while with broken ribs" until she "could no longer do it," in an interview with Extra. What a champ!

Clearly, Halle is feeling much better, because she is was looking absolutely radiant for her day in New York! The third film from the John Wick series is due out on May 17, 2019.