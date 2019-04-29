‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Giacomo Gianniotti Is Married: Actor Ties The Knot In Italy

Congrats are in order! Giacomo Gianniotti said ‘I do’ to his fiancee, Nichole, in Italy on Sunday, April 28, and we couldn’t be happier for them.

Grey’s Anatomy star Giacomo Gianniotti, 29, is a married man! The actor exchanged vows with his fiancee and longtime love, makeup artist Nichole Gustafson, in Rome, Italy on Sunday, April 28, according to PEOPLE, and based on the details that have been revealed thus far, we’d say it was a pretty romantic evening! Giacomo and Nichole said “I do” at Villa Pocci while overlooking a lake and Castel Gandolfo. And during the reception, which lasted until approximately 1am, Giacomo and Nichole were seen cutting a large white cake in front of multiple large sparklers — it was a moment that was captured on camera by someone attending the wedding. They even shared a passionate kiss in one of the images!

Giacomo, who stars as Dr. Andrew DeLuca on Grey’s Anatomy, and Nichole’s nuptials come more than a year after he revealed that he had proposed over the 2017 Thanksgiving weekend. “She said yes,” he captioned a sweet picture of the couple kissing, following the proposal. “I am truly one lucky guy, and I wouldn’t rather be walking down this crazy road of life with anyone else. I love you. Thank you.”

Nichole, who is a makeup artist, posted several other pictures to her own account, including a look at her ring. “Yesterday my best friend asked me to marry him in the most romantic way, a day reliving our love,” she wrote. “We are thrilled. I wouldn’t want to do this life with anyone else. I love you baby and can’t wait to be your wife 💍 This man has showed me what true love is. What a dream come true, pinch me.”

This is Giacomo’s first marriage. It’s not yet clear if any of Giacomo’s co-stars attended the wedding, but we can only imagine they congratulated him on the monumental milestone!