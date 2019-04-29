Emily Ratajkowski Reveals Insane Abs In Her Tiniest Bikini Ever — See Sexy Mirror Selfie

Emily Ratajkowski is known for her swimsuit looks, but her latest might just be her steamiest yet. The stunner rocked a teenie-tiny black bikini in her new Instagram post & her abs were on full display.

Another day, another jaw-dropping swimsuit look from Emily Ratajkowski, 27. It appears the stunning model can do no wrong when it comes to picking out bikinis, and her latest snapshot showed off what might be her hottest yet. Em took to Instagram with an ultra steamy post on April 29 that perfectly showed off her washboard abs. Her black two-piece was barely there, leaving little to the imagination. The mirror selfie queen did it again with this one, which appeared to be an ad for the tanning brand, Bondi Sands. Clearly it’s working for Em, who looked tanned and toned from head to toe!

It was just one week before that the In Darkness star whipped out an incredibly sexy street style look while stepping out to go grocery shopping. The brunette beauty turned heads in a red sleeveless sports crop top and matching workout shorts, as she confidently walked into the Los Angeles store. She accessorized the stunning look with red-framed sunglasses and gold earrings as she let her long hair down as she sported Nike sneakers. The not-so-casual shopping look appeared to have found Em a few new fans.

Emily’s fashion sense is always on point, and thanks to her unbelievable bod, she looks good in just about anything. However, the star is by no means a gym rat. “I am not a big gym person,” Emily told Instyle. “I really like being outside and doing yoga, so I do a lot of hiking in L.A. and I have a yoga studio really close to my house that I go to like once a week,” she said of her fitness routine.

Whether she’s modeling a look from her own swimsuit collection, Inamorata, or just another look from her closet, Em nails it every time. See her latest swimsuit snapshot, above!