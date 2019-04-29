Nick Cannon, Jordan Peele & More Mourn The Loss Of John Singleton: See Touching Messages

After John Singleton sadly passed away on April 29, celebrities are paying tribute to the esteemed director. See heartbreaking messages from Nick Cannon & more stars.

The film world is mourning the heartbreaking loss of famed director John Singleton. After he died at the age of 51 on April 29, the many celebrities he’s worked with through the years took to social media to share sweet tributes for him. Nick Cannon, 38, was one of the first to share a loving message. “Damn, this was just the other week ago,” he wrote alongside a photo of the two of them. “I hate doing these post and social media tributes because deep in my heart I don’t feel like they are truly sincere or can even measure up to who we are as people. Is this really for John or just for the likes??? Do we value the attention or the Spirit??? I’m still confused by it all. But brotha this was our last conversation and though I sensed something was up, you took the time to come out and support me and whispered some power wisdom and words of encouragement in my ear. Meant so much to me, knowing that one of the greats had my back!” he said in his social media post.

“RIP John Singleton,” Jordan Peele wrote in a Twitter post. “So sad to hear. John was a brave artist and a true inspiration. His vision changed everything,” he added.

Rapper Snoop Dogg thanked the late director for the impact he had on his life. “Thank you for all that you gave to the world the movies the messages the opportunities to so many people like myself to grace the big screen in a major role with major black actors you were and will allways be black excellence love you for life and beyond 🌹🙏🏾💙. J. S. ” he wrote on Instagram.

Shonda Rhimes also penned a beautiful message for her late friend. “There was a time when I was struggling to pay my bills in film school and not sure this town was for me. And one day, not long after Boyz N The Hood exploded on the scene, my phone rang. It was John Singleton. John did not know me at all. But someone at USC had told him I was talented and he was kindly calling to offer me some words of encouragement. He told me to keep writing. I never forgot it. Praying for him and for his family now,” Shonda wrote in an Instagram post.

Regina King, who worked with John on Poetic Justice, shared an emotional slideshow of memories to her Instagram. “Rest In Power, my friend. One of the greatest to ever do it. Thank you GOD for blessing us with this gift better known as John Singleton. Having trouble finding enough words to share just what you mean to me. Will always love you John! Your spirit will forever shine bright💜” she said.

“Game Changing Filmmaker!!!” actor Michael Rapaport said on social media. “#JohnSingleton helped launch the careers of Cuba Gooding,Ice Cube,Morris Chestnut, Regina King, Nia Long, Taraji, Tyresse & revitalized Larry Fishburnes. One of the first to give real parts to Rappers. Helped Break Down Doors that are normalizing today on Screen & TV.”

Samuel L. Jackson lamented that John was “gone too soon.” “Mourning the loss of a collaborator & True Friend John Singleton. He blazed the trail for many young film makers, always remaining true to who he was & where he came from!!! RIP Brother. Gone Way Too Soon!” he wrote in a Twitter post.

Taraji shared a post herself while the director was still on life support, and asked for prayers. “Visited you today. Me and @tyrese prayed so hard over you. You heard my voice and jumped up. I HAVE HOPE AND FAITH BECAUSE I KNOW THAT #GODIS. Keep praying EVERYBODY for our beloved @johnsingleton 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾💋💋💋

Throughout his impressive career, John counted the likes of Snoop Dogg, Nia Long and Spike Lee among his friends and colleagues. John was nominated for two Oscars for 1991’s Boyz n the Hood and became the youngest best director nominee and first black person nominated for the same award. He is also best known for his films such as Poetic Justice, starring Janet Jackson and Tupac Shakur, Shaft, Baby Boy, and 2 Fast 2 Furious.

On the television side, he directed an episode of Empire (2015) and American Crime Story (2016). Most recently, he served as the executive producer for the FX drama Snowfall. His passing comes after suffered a stroke and was placed in a medically-induced coma on April 17. We’re sending our thoughts to all of his family and friends through this hard time.