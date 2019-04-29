Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Wife Beth Chapman Says Her Fight Against Cancer Is ‘The Toughest Battle’

Beth Chapman revealed the two things that are ‘helping’ her while battling cancer, and looks forward to diving into even more details about her ‘toughest battle’ on Mother’s Day.

Beth Chapman, 51, updated fans about her fight against cancer, just three weeks after she was hospitalized. “Fighting cancer is the toughest battle I’ve ever been in,” said the wife of Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman, 66, according to radio station Q105 on April 29. She continued, “But my faith in God and the love of my family is helping me through. I am so honored to have been asked by Pastors Ralph and Joanne to share my story with their congregation, especially on Mother’s Day.” Her story will be shared during two services at The Source Church in Bradenton, Florida on May 12, which will be streamed on the church’s Facebook page that Sunday.

Beth’s confession arrived after she was hospitalized in Hawaii “due to an accumulation of fluid in her lungs” on April 6, a rep for the Chapman family told HollywoodLife. It was an unanticipated hospitalization, as the rep added, “Doctors performed an emergency procedure to alleviate pressure that had built up. She is now at home resting with her husband. She and Dog are so grateful for the thoughts and prayers from their fans. Keep them coming.”

Despite the Dog the Bounty Hunter star’s latest visit to the hospital, she was able to hike to the top of a high ridge in Oahu on April 15! “Hike’d makapuu with #dukekahanahighmakamakaoflola this morning boy did that feel good to make it to the top without any problems it’s such a personal accomplishment to continue to do the things I love,” Beth tweeted alongside a photo of the A&E star and her dog at the top of a scenic (and very high!) lookout point.

Beth was diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in Sept. 2017, and declared herself cancer-free by November of that year. Sadly, in November of 2018, doctors discovered the cancer had returned after an emergency surgery to operate on a lump in her throat. Beth’s husband revealed that her cancer had spread by Dec. 2018, and she reportedly began undergoing chemotherapy treatment in Jan. 2019.