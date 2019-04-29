Ben Affleck Is The Ultimate Doting Dad While Carrying Son, 7, On His Shoulders At Baseball Practice

Samuel Affleck got a lift from his dad, Ben, after baseball practice, and the father-son moment was too cute for words.

Ben Affleck proved once again that he’s the ultimate family guy during a sweet outing with his only son, seven-year-old Samuel Affleck. After attending church services with the rest of the family, Ben and Samuel broke off for some one on one baseball practice. The little guy was wearing an LA Dodgers jersey that matched his dad’s baseball cap and looked thrilled while being carried off the field on Ben’s shoulders. While at the park, the father and son duo got in some batting practice with a pitching machine, and played catch. While Samuel carried his own gear into the park while walking with his dad, Little League practice wiped him out. Good thing dad was there to help out!

Ben is really crushing this co-parenting thing with Samuel’s mom, Jennifer Garner. Ben and Jen finalized their divorce in 2018 after three years separated, but that hasn’t stopped them from being friendly and putting their kids first. Just before baseball practice, Ben was seen sharing a laugh with his ex-wife during a coffee social at their church. As a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Ben and Jen have found a way to put the kids needs in front of their own and things have really begun to work great for them. Everyone in the family is really happy.”

So, what’s the secret? “They’re realizing that they don’t have to be married to be wonderful parents to their kids,” the source said, noting that Ben’s worked hard to become a better dad to Samuel, Seraphina, 10, and Violet, 13. “The more the kids get to see their dad the happier, more well-behaved, and better they seem to be. The kids love it even more when both Jen and Ben spend time together with them, so that is what they try do as often as possible.”

Ben has been spending one on one time with his daughters, too. Just a few days ago, Ben and Violet (who looks just like her mom, btw) went to church together and got Starbucks!