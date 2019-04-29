Angelina Jolie Bonds With Look-Alike Daughter Vivienne, 10, On Shopping Date — Cute Pic

It was a mom/daughter day out for Angelina Jolie and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt on April 28, and they looked too cute while hitting the mall together for some girl time!

Angelina Jolie spent some quality time with her ten-year-old daughter, Vivienne, on April 28, and the look-alike mom and daughter duo were photographed during their outing at a mall in Los Angeles. Angie looked chic as always, wearing a pair of black pants, which she paired with a nude top and oversized black coat. She also wore big black sunglasses, as well as slip-on black flats. Meanwhile, Vivienne was adorable in her denim overalls, which she paired with sneakers and a white t-shirt. The ladies could be seen sipping on water bottles as paparazzi snapped pics of them leaving the mall.

This outing comes just weeks after it was revealed via court documents that Angelina and her ex, Brad Pitt, are now “legally single.” The two have yet to finalize their divorce after splitting in Sept. 2016, but from a legal standpoint, they are ‘single.’ Angelina also recently dropped the ‘Pitt’ from her last name, although the pair’s six children will continue to keep the hyphenated ‘Jolie-Pitt’ name. Brad and Angelina have come a long way in the nearly three years since their breakup. After months of fighting about custody, they finally came up with a temporary agreement at the end of 2018.

However, it wasn’t without a lot of negotiating. A judge even had to get involved last summer to ensure that Brad was spending enough time with the kids, as the original custody arrangement did not allow him to see them as often as he does now.

Angelina is often photographed out and about with the children, and has even brought them to red carpet events since the split, but Brad has kept his relationship with the children much more private. In fact, he has yet to be pictured with them