The ’90 Day Fiance’ love continues. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new special episode of ’90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk.’ Fan fave cast members share their two cents about Colt and Larissa.

This is just 90 Day Fiance’s world and we’re just living in it. 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk extends the franchise once again on a brand-new night starting April 29. These specials will feature individuals from past seasons giving their takes on the previous night’s events on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? from the comfort of their own home. In our EXCLUSIVE preview, 90 Day Fiance alums Tarik, Dean, Stacey, Darcey, David, Annie, Loren, and Alexei discuss Colt and drama from the premiere. This is the second helping of 90 Day Fiance we didn’t know we needed.

Tarik and Dean, as well as David and Annie, can’t believe Colt’s mom blows his dice before he rolls them in the casino. Annie jokes that Debbie is always wearing the same shirt. The cast members also make comments about the number of cats Colt and Larissa have. Tarik and Dean are shocked that Colt has the cat on the bed. David jokes, “All that p*ssy in the house and no one’s getting laid.” David just went there!

Colt and Larissa discussed Larissa’s arrest just days before their wedding in the episode. During the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premiere, Larissa’s mugshot was revealed. “But she look kind of sexy when she raw like that though,” Dean says to his brother. 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on TLC. 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m.