50 Cent Finally Ends Feud With Lala Kent’s Fiancé After Randall Emmett Repays ‘$1M Debt’: ‘Positive Vibes’

It’s over. 50 Cent’s beef with Lala Kent’s fiancé has come to the end and the rapper says it’s because Randall Emmett has wired him the money that he allegedly owed.

50 Cent’s feud with Randall Emmett is officially over, after the 48-year-old film and TV producer repaid the rapper his $1 million “debt.” The hip-hop star revealed on Instagram that he had made peace with Lala Kent’s fiancé on April 29 by sharing a screen shot of a text exchange. “Have an idea can u call me?” one message read, which supposedly is a text from Randall to 50. “Fif I agree to all the terms can u please stop posting. Money will be there in the am.”

50 – whose real name is Curtis Jackson – responded, making it clear that he wanted his money ASAP. “You made this f***ing mess, when the money hits the accounts everything comes down,” the 43-year-old wrote. He later added, “OK I just got the wire a**hole, back to my regular scheduled program.”

Next to a screen shot of the text exchange, the rapper wrote a caption explaining to his fans that his spat with the Vanderpump Rules star’s future husband had been laid to rest. “I got my money, so I have no problem with @randallemmettfilms,” 50 wrote. “In fact I’m wishing him and his family a very blessed day. Positive vibes now guys. LOL.” The entire Instagram post has since been deleted. 50’s rep later confirmed to HollywoodLife that the dispute is over. “Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson AKA Fofty [sic] has confirmed that the 1 million dollars debt owed has been paid in full,” the spokesperson told us.

“AKA Fofty” is a reference to Randall’s typo, which was revealed in yet another text exchange that 50 shared with his 23.1 million Instagram followers on April 28. In it Randall wrote, “I’m sorry again. I really am. I said I’m sorry fofty. I’m heading to emergency room. Im [sic] not doing well. Please don’t text me anymore.”

The rapper’s spat with his co-executive producer on his hit show Power, emerged on April 26 when Lala clapped back at him for mocking her sex life. “Someone has forgotten where they came from,” she wrote in response to his Instagram comment about her. “Coming for me on the gram!? I smell fish coming from fifty’s direction.”