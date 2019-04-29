50 Cent Mocks Lala Kent’s Fiancé For ‘Faking’ Heart Attack To Get Out Of Paying Him $1 Million

As if the feud between 50 Cent and Randall Emmett, the fiancé of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Lala Kent, couldn’t get uglier, the rapper called Randall a liar and demanded, ‘where’s my money?’

“Money, Monday right around the corner I’m going to bed early,” 50 Cent, 43, captioned an April 28 Instagram post seemingly mocking Randall Emmett, the 48-year-old fiancé of Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, 28. In the post, Fiddy – who claims Randal, his former Power co-producer, owes him $1 million – shared a clip from Family Guy in which Stewie attacks Brian, all while shouting, “where’s my money?” If that wasn’t enough to convince people this post was about Randall, 50 Cent included the line “Shoulda fakes a heart attack” at the bottom, a line obviously directed at Lala’s fiancé.

Randall, according to a text message conversation with 50 (that the rapper shared on Instagram), was having health issues during the height of this beef. “I’m sorry again. I really am. I said I’m sorry fofty (sic). I’m heading to the emergency room. I’m not doing well. Please don’t text me anymore. I’m sorry for everything. This is too much for me. I’m so hurt and not feeling well. Now, my ex is [F*cking] with me after your post. This is very bad for me on all levels. Going to [the] ER to make sure [I’m] not having [a] heart attack. Please, Fifty. No more.” Fiddy’s response, as expected, wasn’t so kind. “Get the f*ck out of here, Randall. …You f*ckling loser.” It was in this exchange that 50 Cent revealed that Randall “owed me a million dollar (sic) over 6 years.

So, how did Lala and Randall become the latest people to get on Fiddy’s bad side? It began when Lala spoke about how she first hooked up Randal on an episode of Vanderpump Rules. I let him hit it the first time and we were inseparable,” Lala said of her movie producer fiancé. “He would just send me, like, really expensive gifts. The first night we banged, I got a car the next day.” Fiddy, when resharing the clip to his Instagram, added a NSFW caption about how “10 seconds left in the 4 quarter h–’s are Winning.” Lala decided to clap back with a message that misgendered Fiddy, as an antiquated way to mock his masculinity.

“She swears she’s a thug from south side Jamaica queens & she’s up in here watching Bravo. Someone has forgotten where they come from. Coming for me on the gram!? I smell fish coming from fifty’s direction,” she wrote.

However, it seems that Fifty is going to win this fight, thanks to Randall’s typo. Fiddy reported a few “I’m sorry Fofty” memes to his Instagram, and even Chrissy Teigen got in on the actions. “I never ever want 50 Cent to be made at me. please love me, fofty,” she tweeted. “I love you [Chrissy] and John,” 50 said. “These people just keep trying me.”