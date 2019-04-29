50 Cent Disses Kanye West’s Yeezy Clothing Line: ‘I’m Definitely Not Wearing That’ Crap

50 Cent has a new feud target, as he’s coming after Kanye West for his Yeezy clothing line. While he admitted he’s no style king, he called the rapper’s fashion designs ‘crap.’

For those keeping score, in just one day 50 Cent settled one feud with producer Randall Emmett, reignited another beef with singer Teairra Mari and now he has Kanye West in his crosshairs. On Apr. 29, the 42-year-old — real name Curtis Jackson — put Yeezy’s fashion designs on blast for being “crap.” He posted a photo of the 41-year-old rapper wearing his own label and it consisted of a baggy black t-shirt with a drab green long sleeve tee underneath and loose grey sweatpants. Fiddy captioned the pic “👀welp now I know I’m not a style icon, 😆I’m definitely not wearing that sh*t. LOL GET THE F**K OUTTA HERE MAN. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #FOFTY.” Brutal!

Fans were divided on if 50 trolling Yeezy was hilarious or just plain bullying. One person totally agreed with him, writing “He look like he was jailed in Beijing! 😂.” Another laughed “🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣that boy look like he just escaped from the hospital.. 🤦🏽‍♂️” One guy wrote of Kanye’s attire that he was “Looking like a bum,” while another commented “He looks like he just got released from a 12 year prison sentence.”

Others were a little more sympathetic to Kanye. One woman told Fiddy “Stop being a bully 😭” while another wrote, “Back off ye fofty.” “Oh no Kayne is gonna accuse you of making fun of the mentally ill🤦🏾‍♀️❤️,” another person added. So far Yeezy hasn’t responded to Fiddy dissing his designs but one fan was thrilled for the potential feud, writing “Kanye vs Fofty beef 2019 confirmed 👏.”

Fiddy has been on an absolute tear today on IG. Earlier he went after former Love and Hip Hop star Teairra, who still owes him over $30K from a failed porn revenge lawsuit against him. He posted a pic of her at a check cashing center and made fun of her oversized booty. ” The Law, is The Law. You little dirt bag, and what did you do to your ass. 😳,” he wrote next to the pic and wasn’t done, adding the comment. “”😟I want my money before that shit she shot in her butt go’s into her blood stream.

Prior to that, 50 ended his feud with Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent’s fiancé after he was repaid a $1M debt. “I got my money, so I have no problem with @randallemmettfilms,” 50 wrote. “In fact I’m wishing him and his family a very blessed day. Positive vibes now guys. LOL,” after he posted their texts about the debt to his IG on April 26 and trolled Randall on Apr. 28, claiming he faked a heart attack to get out of paying up.