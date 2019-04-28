‘Game Of Thrones’ Deaths: [SPOILER] Dies In The Battle Of Winterfell Saving A Stark & More

The Battle of Winterfell featured many deaths of notable characters. Fan favorites perished in epic moments, including a face-off with the Night King and more.

Not everyone was going to make it out of the Battle of Winterfell alive. We all knew that. Multiple characters died during the April 28 episode of Game of Thrones, make it one of the deadliest episodes yet. The first major character to die was Dolorous Edd. He died helping Sam fight off wight during the battle.

Lyanna Mormont was the next notable character to perish. When the army of the undead started taking over Winterfell, a huge undead giant came charging through and threw Lyanna violently to the side. Lyanna, being the fighter that she is, got up and started running towards the giant. The undead monster grabbed her and held her up to his eyes. He began crushing her small body with his hand. But Lyanna didn’t go down without a fight. She took her dragonglass dagger and stabbed the giant right in the eye. Lyanna died, but that undead giant died, too.

Beric Dondarrion has died many times before, but his death during the April 28 episode was his last. He died protecting Arya and The Hound from wights inside Winterfell. “The Lord brought him back for a purpose,” Melisandre told Arya after Beric took his final breaths. Melisandre also had a few choice words for Arya, which influenced Arya’s big move later. “What do we say to the God of Death?” Melisandre asked Arya. “Not today,” Arya said.

During the Battle of Winterfell, Theon was by Bran’s side in the godswood. Theon fought off wights valiantly. When the Night King and his White Walkers arrived, Theon was ready. He knew he was going to die. He wanted to die saving a Stark. He ran towards the Night King, who stabbed Theon instantly. Theon died a hero; he died for the Starks. As Bran said, everything Theon did — all the mistakes he made — brought him home. Theon may have been a Greyjoy, but his home was always Winterfell.

Jorah Mormont also took his final breaths. He died saving his beloved Khaleesi. Just when Daenerys thought she was done for as the wights surrounded her, Jorah came in for the save. He died in Daenerys’s arms. There was no other way for him to go out. He loved her and died for her.

The biggest death of the night was none other than the Night King himself. After killing Theon, the Night King started walking towards Bran. The Night King was about to kill Bran when Arya stunned us all by coming up behind the Night King. She had Littlefinger’s dagger in her hand. The Night King grabbed Arya by the throat. She dropped the dagger but caught it in her other hand. She plunged the dagger right into the Night King’s heart, killing him and the rest of his army instantly. The Night King’s ice dragon, Viserion, also went down during the episode.

The final death of the night was Melisandre, who told Davos from the beginning that she would be dead before dawn. Melisandre returned and came through for the army of the living a number of times. Her pep talk was just what Arya needed to hear before taking down the Night King. The last seconds of the episode featured Melisandre taking off her necklace and revealing her true self before fading into nothing as the sun came up.