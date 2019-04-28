Tristan Thompson Bonds With Son Prince, 2, After Making ‘Little Effort’ To See True

Tristan Thompson posted a rare photo with his 2-year-old son Prince on Instagram! The basketball player showed off pics with his son at a birthday party.

Tristan Thompson, 28, showed off his bonding time with his older child Prince, 2, on Instagram! The father-of-two shared a series of photos on April 27 of him and Prince at a birthday party. “We had the best time at Cali’s Birthday party,” Tristan captioned on the ‘gram. The pics showed the father-and-son duo smiling ear-to-ear while posing with a horse, in front of big, pink balloon letters, and blowing bubbles.

Prince is Tristan’s son from his relationship with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig, 27, who he was with before he started dating Khloé Kardashian, 34. Tristan’s quality time with his son comes amid sources close to Khloé telling HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that “Tristan has not been making an effort to see True.”

“This frustrates and confuses Khloé so much,” our source EXCLUSIVELY revealed. “When he comes to town, he enjoys blowing off steam from a stressful NBA season by going out to restaurants and clubs and sees friends instead.”

Additionally, the source said, “He’s fine with Khloé having True all of the time.” They continued, “At the end of the day, he’s fine with it because he feels Khloé is the best caretaker for True, especially with his busy and traveling NBA schedule.”

Well, it looks like Tristan made the effort to see Prince, and we’re happy he’s getting in that bonding time with his son, even if he isn’t seeing True as much as Khloé would like.