Rihanna Flaunts Her Lean Legs In Sexy Checkered Shorts & Matching Coat Over Bra Top

Rihanna put her lean legs and flat stomach on full display in Barbados on Saturday, April 27, when she went out wearing nothing but a grey bra top, checkered short shorts and a matching coat.

Rihanna is a force to be reckoned with in the fashion world. Obviously, she’s more known for her music, but lately, the 31-year-old singer has been slaying with her fashion as well, and Saturday evening (April 27) was a prime example. As you can see, Rihanna went to the Buju Banton concert in Barbados wearing yellow-and-grey checkered short shorts with a matching coat. And the only other thing Rihanna wore underneath the coat was a skimpy grey bra top, so she had her flat stomach on full display while rocking out to some reggae music. Rihanna finished her look with matching checkered ankle-high boots.

As for Rihanna’s beauty look last night, the singer wore her hair in braids and accessorized with silver earrings. She also took inspiration from the color palette of her outfit and lined her eyelids with deep grey shadows. And she colored her lips with a plum-hued lipstick. It was the perfect look for Rihanna, who enjoyed the concert backstage and by the side of Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley.

Rihanna’s boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, 30, wasn’t seen in the photos from last night, but that doesn’t mean they’re having relationship problems. We actually recently learned — EXCLUSIVELY — that Rihanna’s ready to marry her longtime lover. “Rihanna’s very much in love with Hassan, she’s found her Prince Charming,” our source told us in mid-April. “They’ve been seeing each other for more than two years now, and she seems very happy. If he were to pop the question tomorrow, she’d say yes. She’s crazy for him.”

Isn’t that fantastic? And who knows — maybe Rihanna will wear a checkered wedding dress, when and if she and Hassan decide to get married!