‘RHOC’: Tamra Judge & Kelly Dodd May Make Amends After Refusing To Film Together

Kelly Dodd and Tamra Judge have been feuding while filming Season 14 of ‘RHOC’, but HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned the co-stars are now willing to forgive and forget.

“Tamra Judge and Kelly Dodd have been fighting non-stop while filming [Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Orange County]. It got so bad that the ladies flat out refused to film with one another, but that only lasted a few days. It’s constantly changing between those two — one minute they won’t film together and the next they’re talking again. Both ladies have really strong personalities and opinions and are passionate about their feelings, so of course they’re going to clash,” a source close to the ladies tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Kelly previously claimed she was “done” with Tamra after Tamra was caught on video claiming Kelly “threw her mother down the stairs,” according to Radar Online. However, after the video surfaced online on April 13, Kelly denied that she was abusive to her mom — her mother also confirmed the same thing on camera. But Tamra feels that if Kelly really didn’t hurt her mother, then she shouldn’t be making such a huge deal out of it and aggressively denying it. Tamra thinks Kelly just likes to get in fights with people so she has a storyline on the show. But Tamra wants to put an end to it all and end this silly feud. And our source says Kelly is open to forgiving and forgetting as well.

“Tamra and Kelly have been talking a little bit and now have plans to get together this week and talk. They would both really like to get past this. They leave for their upcoming cast trip later this week and want to have a good time,” our source adds.

Season 14 of RHOC is set to premiere in July, but Bravo has not yet revealed an exact premiere date.