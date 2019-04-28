Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are ‘So Excited’ To Meet Their Baby Expected Any Day & Start ‘Next Chapter’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are gearing up for the arrival of their first child any day now, and they’re ready to welcome the tot into their world and start their life as a family of three.

Prince Harry, 34, and Meghan Markle, 37, are almost a mom and dad! The Duchess of Sussex could give birth to their first child at any time, and it’s something they’re highly anticipating just like the rest of the world! “Harry and Meghan are so excited to meet their baby, the pregnancy has been a dream come true but she’s ready to have this baby and start the next chapter,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.

Although the royal parents-to-be are super excited about the arrival of their bundle of joy, they’ve been sure to keep things as private as possible so they can share those intimate first moments as a family. “They’ve been very secretive about whether they’re having a boy or girl,” the source continued. “This is their special moment and they want to keep things just for the two of them as much as they can. But whether it’s a boy or a girl they really don’t care, either way they’ll be happy, they just want a healthy baby. And it won’t be long before all the questions are answered and the baby is here.”

There’s been no exact due date made public but Meghan has proved the arrival is close by staying home during Harry’s latest public appearances. Her mother, Doria Ragland, 62, has also reportedly arrived in the U.K. from Los Angeles to be there for the birth. Meghan has been resting at her and Harry’s new home at Windsor Castle’s Frogmore Cottage for the last few weeks and has not provided any details about where she will give birth, although some reports suggest she is planning a home birth with Harry by her side. We guess we’ll just have to wait and see!