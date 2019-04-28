‘Porsha’s Having A Baby’: Porsha Walks Out On Dennis & NeNe Skips The Baby Shower

Porsha Williams reached her breaking point during the first episode of her ‘RHOA’ spinoff, ‘Porsha’s Having A Baby’, after she learned her fiance put an offer in on a house without her knowing.

The first episode of Porsha Williams‘ RHOA spinoff, Porsha’s Having A Baby, aired on April 28, and it showed Porsha and her fiance, Dennis McKinley, doing their best to prepare for Baby PJ’s arrival! First, Porsha was seen shopping for baby clothes, but then, she and Dennis focused their attention on their living situation. Dennis had been staying in Porsha’s house, but he wasn’t exactly happy with the situation because the house is so far from his work in the city. So they decided to take a look at houses closer to the city, and they seemed to like a $2.5 million home they looked at, but no decision was made on whether or not to buy it. Well, that’s what Porsha thought, until she discovered that Dennis went ahead and put an offer in on it without her knowledge. And that really upset her, so Porsha started crying and walked out on him during a family dinner with their mothers.

Fortunately, after some guidance from her mother and future mother-in-law, Porsha realized she was overreacting, but she just didn’t want to end up in another situation like she had with her ex-husband. (She was surprised to learn that her ex-husband kept his house as a “backup plan”, and moved back into it upon their split.) Anyway, the house situation was put on the back burner when Porsha became busy planning her baby shower. This is, of course, the baby shower that NeNe Leakes revealed she didn’t go to, when asked about it during the RHOA reunion special. And after watching the baby shower unfold in tonight’s episode, we think we may have a clearer understanding as to why she didn’t go — Kenya Moore was invited.

Yes, that’s right. The same Kenya Moore, who went to Cynthia Bailey‘s Seagram’s party during the RHOA finale and caused a rift between NeNe and her co-stars, was at Porsha’s baby shower. So we can only assume that’s why NeNe didn’t want to go. But even so, NeNe wasn’t even mentioned during Porsha’s special, and Kenya got along great with everyone who attended… including NeNe’s good friend Marlo Hampton.

