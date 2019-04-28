Porsha Williams Shares Stunning Bare Baby Bump Pic From Pregnancy Ahead Of Her TV Special

Porsha Williams is counting down to the premiere of her spinoff reality television show on Bravo! The ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star shared a new pic on her Instagram!

Porsha Williams, 37, seems more excited than ever for her reality television show, Porsha’s Having A Baby! The new mother, of one-month-old Pilar Jhena, shared a glamorous pic from during her pregnancy leading up to the premiere of the show on 8/7 p.m. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star captioned the pic, “The time of my life!” Her friend and RHOA co-star Cynthia Bailey, 52, commented, “Enjoy every second” with a flower emoji. How sweet!

In the pic, Porsha was visibly very pregnant, and completely naked. She held green branches and purple flowers to cover her chest. Porsha kept her eyes closed and wore dark purple eyeshadow and long fake eyelashes. She wore her hair up in a ponytail, and rocked bright red lipstick. Porsha also had on sparkly long nails, as well as a sky-blue ring. She looked absolutely stunning during her pregnancy.

Porsha has been teasing the first episode leading up to the premiere, and we can’t wait to see her road to giving birth. Porsha recently showed a clip in which she argued with fiancé Dennis McKinley, 38, after the couple moved in together. We know that Porsha ended up with a beautiful and healthy baby girl, and we’re so excited to see her journey to delivering her while balancing a relationship. Porsha’s Having A Baby premieres on Bravo tonight at 8/7 central p.m. – you know we’ll be watching!