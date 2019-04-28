Nikki Bella Would Be ‘Crushed’ If John Cena Starts A Family With GF: She ‘Wanted’ One With Him

Nikki Bella may be trying to move on from ex-fiance John Cena, but that’s not stopping her from fearing he’ll decide to have the future she always wanted with his new girlfriend, Shay Shariatzadeh.

Nikki Bella, 35, and John Cena, 42, haven’t been romantically involved since the summer of 2018, but Nikki is still paying attention to her ex-fiance’s love life, and she can’t help but fear him moving on with someone for the long haul. The professional wrestler is well aware that John’s now dating Shay Shariatzadeh and she’s hoping his relationship with her doesn’t turn out to have everything he didn’t want with her, especially children.

“Nikki would be heartbroken and crushed if John ended up having a baby with someone other than her as that’s truly the only reason they broke up,” a source close to Nikki EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She always wanted to have a baby with John and the thought of that happening with a new woman is really hard to digest, but of course it’s crossed her mind.

“She tried everything to make their relationship work and sacrificed as much as she could, but at the end of the day, that was one thing she decided she just couldn’t go forward with,” the source continued. “She loves being an auntie and truly can’t wait to have her own children. She’s so maternal and will be the best mom but she’s not putting any pressure on herself.”

Nikki and John started dating in 2012, so after six years of dating, including an engagement, it’s understandable why Nikki would still have raw feelings about John. Despite her fears about his future with Shay, Nikki’s been enjoying some casual dates of her own. She has confirmed that she’s been dating her former Dancing with the Stars professional partner, Artem Chigvintsev for the past few months, but in the Apr. 24 episode of her podcast, The Bellas Podcast, which she co-hosts with her twin sister, Brie Bella, she admitted that she’s not ready to make a full-on commitment with the Russian-American hunk.