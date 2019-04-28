Kourtney Kardashian Reignites John Mayer Romance Rumors While Playing ‘Who’d You Rather?’

Kourtney Kardashian seems to have a major crush on John Mayer! The ‘KUWTK’ star literally picked him over every other hunky celebrity she was presented with during a game of ‘Who’d You Rather?’

Ellen DeGeneres tried to help Kourtney Kardashian, 40, find love in a game of “Who’d You Rather?”, during an appearance on the April 29 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and the results we’re pretty interesting. Not only did Kourtney pick John Mayer, 41, during the first matchup with Post Malone, but Kourtney picked John again and again, every time she was presented with another option. The audience actually gasped when Kourtney picked John over Zac Efron, Michael B. Jordan and Shawn Mendes! She had her own reasons for each pick (for example: she knew someone who was or is involved with Michael), but still, Kourtney seems to have a major crush on John.

And it’s interesting because Kourtney was romantically linked to John just a few months ago! In Dec. 2018, it was reported that John was seen flirting with Kourtney at a GQ party. At the time, Us Weekly reported that John “seemed very into” Kourtney. He also asked her to “meet up again soon,” according to their eyewitness. A source of our own later told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that John and Kourtney actually didn’t interact at the party — “Kourtney and John arrived and left separately at the GQ party” — but perhaps Us Weekly wasn’t far off in knowing there were some sort of feelings between the reality star and singer.

Irregardless, it seems pretty evident that Kourtney thinks John is attractive. So maybe there’s hope for a romance after all? And while we’re not sure we would have picked John over Zac, Michael, or Shawn, we do think Kourtney and John would make a fabulous couple! Plus, they’re nearly the same age.

