Kim Kardashian Throws ‘Zen-Like’ Shower Ahead Of Baby #4 Complete With Massages, Yoga & More

Kim Kardashian’s fourth baby, via surrogate, is on its way, and the mom-of-three celebrated her child on-the-way with a ‘zen’ baby shower!

For her fourth child, Kim Kardashian, 39, wanted to chill out! The reality television star decided to celebrate the upcoming arrival of her next baby (via surrogate) by hosting a zen party with CBD products and relaxation. Guests – including Paris Hilton, 38, Maria Menounos, 40, and Chrissy Teigen, 33 – were treated to stations in which beauticians rubbed oils on them, and created CBD-infused beauty products.

Guests listened as Kim spoke about the reasoning behind her baby party theme, and engaged in a yoga session in the beautiful California weather, too. People in attendance for Kim’s party also got to wear matching blue slippers to feel even more relaxed – uncomfortable heels certainly don’t help to feel “zen!”

Kim’s next child will be a welcome addition to her large family with husband Kanye West, 41. The two have North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 1, already in their family, and surely their next baby will make them an even happier family together.

It looked like everyone had a blast at Kim’s bridal party, and we can’t wait for the next Kardashian baby to be born. It seems like just yesterday Chicago joined the Kardashian family! Any guesses on names? After North, Saint, and Chicago, we know it’ll at least be unique – that’s for sure!