Katy Perry Is A Real Life Instrument In Skintight Piano Jumpsuit – Love Or Loathe Her Wild Look?

Katy Perry was a beauty when she rocked a figure-flattering black and white piano patterned jumpsuit during her amazing performance at JazzFest in New Orleans on Apr. 27.

Katy Perry, 34, was an incredible and musical sight to see on Apr. 27! The singer took part in JazzFest in New Orleans, LA and wore a plethora of amazing stage outfits, including one that made her look like a literal human piano! The singer came out for her performance flaunting her longer blonde tresses while wearing a black and white piano dress, that was patterned to look like piano keys, with a massive ruffled bottom. She also wore hot pink sleeves that cut off just below her shoulder area and a matching pink headpiece and black and white shades. At one point, Katy removed the ruffled bottom to reveal a tight jumpsuit bottom that hugged her body perfectly.

Katy rocked the stage in the eye-catching outfit while playing a pink v-neck guitar. In addition to her piano patterns, Katy showed off another wild outfit at the event that included a metallic light purple and silver bodysuit with wings attached to the back and matching thigh-high boots. Before her exciting performance, Katy took to Instagram to share a fun photo of herself visiting a food vendor at the festival.

This is the second time this week that Katy turned heads for her look. On the live Apr. 21 episode of American Idol, Katy dressed up like the character of Ursula from the classic Disney film The Little Mermaid with purple face paint and all! Her high blonde wig, sparkly black dress and purple neck and sleeves totally topped the look off and as only Katy can do, she made the villainess look more beautiful than she’s ever looked!

It’s always great to see Katy’s colorful performance outfits. The beauty has been flaunting them since the beginning of her music career and we can’t get enough!