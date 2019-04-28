‘The Bachelor’s Josh Murray’s Ex-Fiancées Amanda Stanton & Andi Dorfman Are The Cutest BFFs At Festival

Josh Murray’s ex-fiancee Amanda Stanton took to Instagram on Apr. 27 to share a cuddly pic with his other ex-fiancee Andi Dorfman at the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, CA.

It doesn’t look like Amanda Stanton, 29, and Andi Dorfman, 32, are missing Josh Murray, 34, who they were both engaged to at one point, because they’re finding fun with each other! Amanda took to Instagram to show off a stunning pic of her and Andi posing at the Stagecoach Festival, in Indio, CA on Apr. 27, and it was definitely apparent that they were having the time of their lives! The gorgeous ladies, who appeared on Bachelor in Paradise and The Bachelorette with Josh, could be seen dressed in their country best as Andi lifted up Amanda and posed in front of a ferris wheel in the eye-catching snapshot. “I know they say I move on too fast but this one gon last (cause her name is Andi…and I’m so good with that) ❤️,” Amanda captioned the pic, referencing Ariana Grande‘s lyrics to her song “thank u, next”.

Amanda’s hangout with Andi doesn’t come as too much of a shock because last month, Amanda admitted to being good friends with the brunette beauty, in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. “So, Andi and I actually met up. It’s been a little over a year now [since] we [first] met,” she EXCLUSIVELY told us in the Mar. 2019 interview. “We actually like are really good friends now and we’ve hung out a few times. But of course, you know, we talked and exchanged stories and all of that so, it was interesting.”

We can be sure those stories involved Josh! As most Bachelor fans know, Andi dated and became engaged to Josh first when she accepted his proposal as The Bachelorette in the 10th season of the popular reality show in 2014. They split in 2015, however, and Josh went on to appear on the 3rd season of Bachelor in Paradise, where he met and became engaged to Amanda in 2016. Josh and Amanda split just a few months later in Jan. 2017.

Amanda and Andi have both moved on from Josh and Amanda has even been dating professional volleyball player, Bobby Jacobs, who she’s been romantically linked to since May 2018. In Jan. 2019, Josh proved he’s still bitter about his relationship with Andi when he took to Instagram to wish new Bachelor star Colton Underwood luck by posting a now deleted pic of Andi that had a devil emoji placed where her head was. “Haterz will say it’s photoshopped … hoping the new bachelor comes away with an Angel 👼🏼,” he captioned the pic.