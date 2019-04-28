Jennifer Lopez Fan Girls Over Joanna & Chip Gaines On Surprise Visit To Their House Thanks To A-Rod

Even celebrities get excited over celebrities, too! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez paid Joanna and Chip Gaines a surprise visit.

Alex Rodriguez certainly knows his fiancée well! The 43-year-old former baseball player set up a FaceTime meeting between his love Jennifer Lopez, 49, and Joanna and Chip Gaines for their two-year anniversary, and now, the “J.Rod” couple met their HGTV friends in person! Both Alex and Chip documented the meeting on Instagram, showing how much of a fun time it was! “ARod Corp hits Capital Gaines in Waco, Texas. #CapitalGaines @joannagaines @chipgaines,” Alex said in his post about their hang out in Waco, Texas.

Chip was more shocked in his caption about the couples meeting. “What is going on!?? This is like a Twilight Zone of hot people,” Chip joked in his caption on his post of the same picture. “Then there’s me, looking as usual.. disheveled. Thanks for coming to town @jlo and @arod!”

For their meeting, J.Lo looked gorgeous in a white turtleneck crop top and loose pants. Alex wore a grey v-neck and jeans, while Chip rocked a polo shirt and jeans for his outfit. Joanna rocked a black top in jeans. The whole picture just screamed friendship goals – can we hang out with them too?!

J.Lo had previously revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February that she’s a huge fan of Joanna and Chip! Alex’s FaceTime arrangement was the seed that laid the foundation to meet the couple, and we’re sure J.Lo is over-the-moon about that initial gift!