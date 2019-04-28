‘Game Of Thrones’: This Theory About What The Night King Is Really After Will Blow Your Mind

The Night King may be looking for more than just Bran in Winterfell. This new ‘Game of Thrones’ theory believes the Night King is searching for his long lost [SPOILER] in the Winterfell crypts.

Bran believes that the Night King wants to come to Winterfell to kill him so he can wipe out all mankind, but what if it’s much more personal than that? Reddit user House Hightower believes that the Night King’s ultimate goal is to free his “long trapped Queen from the lowest level of the Winterfell Crypt. After he frees her he’ll either be defeated or simply leave, and the humans (who have taken less casualties than expected) will be left stunned and confused about what’s next. Dany and Jon’s conflict will escalate even as they prepare to deal with Cersei, and focus will shift back to human drama.”

During the Battle of Winterfell, Bran will be waiting in the godswood for the Night King. Due to the Night King marking Bran, he always knows where the Three-Eyed-Raven is. The fan’s theory states that the Night King will go to the crypts instead and will resurrect “dead Starks to distract the humans while he heads implacably down to the lowest level. We’ll see the circle-cross symbol from S1E1 on a door, and when he rips it open he’ll find his beautiful Other/WW queen in a cell of twisted weirwood roots. He’ll free her, carry her right out of the crypt and fly away on Viserion, and the armies of the dead will immediately stop fighting and begin marching back north.”

The fan believes the “Night Queen” was captured and held hostage by Bran the Builder, the man who founded House Stark. “He built the Wall to keep the Night King out but built Winterfell as a prison for his immortal hostage to ensure the Night King never threatened Men again,” the fan writes. “Using magic similar to that which empowered the Wall, Winterfell’s magic ensured that the Night King never knew where his Queen was kept, so long as a blood descendant of Bran the Builder always remained near the crypt. Thus, ‘There must always be a Stark in Winterfell’ was born.” When Bran and Rickon were forced to leave Winterfell after Theon Greyjoy betrayed the Starks and took over in season 2, the magic was lifted and that’s when the Night King realized where the Night Queen was. That’s when he began making plans to march South.

There is a lot of evidence to support this theory, including the Game of Thrones prequel, The Long Night. The prequel is set thousands of years before Game of Thrones and it will chronicle “the world’s descent from the Golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. And only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend… it’s not the story we think we know.” The prequel could explain the relationship between the Night King and the Night Queen, as well as Stark secrets we never knew about. Game of Thrones season 8 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO.