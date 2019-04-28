Ben Affleck spent a calm and sunny afternoon walking the family dog with his two youngest children, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7, in Santa Monica, CA on Apr. 27.

Ben Affleck, 46, happily kept on with his daddy duties when he joined his two youngest children, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7, for an outing in Santa Monica, CA as the trio took the family dog for a walk, and it was quite the sweet sight to see. The actor was casually dressed in a light blue t-shirt under a dark blue jacket and jeans for the stroll while Seraphina and Samuel went jacketless in their own casual clothes. Ben’s oldest daughter, Violet, 13, didn’t seem to join them on the outing.

Ben’s latest outing with his kids, who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 47, is just one of many family outings the talented star has been seen on in the past few weeks. He also spent the Easter holiday with not only Seraphina and Samuel, but Violet and Jennifer as well. They were all dressed to impress while attending service at their local church, something they usually do every Sunday, and the smiles on their faces proved it was a happy occasion.

Ben and Jen have been working hard to maintain a good family dynamic with their children ever since their split in 2015, and attending church, as well as other casual outings together, has helped them to do that. “Ben and Jen have found a way to put the kids’ needs in front of their own and things have really begun to work great for them, everyone in the family is really happy,” a previous source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They’re realizing that they don’t have to be married to be wonderful parents to their kids. The more the kids get to see their dad the happier, more well-behaved and better they seem to be. The kids love it even more when both Jen and Ben spend time together with them so that is what they try do as often as possible, share family time together.”

It’s always great to see Ben enjoying time with his kids whenever he can. The way he and Jennifer have been handling their divorce has been very admirable to a lot of their fans and we can definitely understand why.