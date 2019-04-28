‘Bachelor’ Stars Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham Look So In Love At Their Adorable Baby Shower

Baby ‘Larie’ is almost here! Arie Luyendyk and Lauren Burnham celebrated the near-arrival of their first child together!

Lauren Burnham, 27, and her husband Arie Luyendyk Jr., 37, are getting ready for their baby to arrive! The couple hosted a baby shower for their soon-to-come baby girl, with lots of fun activities and games. The Bachelor season 22 winner herself shared snippets of the event on her Instagram Story, which included a “bottle chugging” competition, live baby sonograms, and gift unwrapping.

Arie tried on one of their baby girl’s gifted headbands, and Lauren said in her story, “[Arie’s] is going to be the best girl daddy haha.” They were also gifted a funny onesie for their daughter which read, “Can I steal daddy for a sec,” which was making fun of the much-used Bachelor interruption, “Can I steal him for a sec?” Lauren seemed to be slightly triggered, as she said, “I was mid-sentence saying ‘Absolutely not.’ Guess I still have a little PTSD.”

The parents-to-be also played a game in which they sat back-to-back and answered questions about their future parenting abilities. When asked who will be better at singing lullabies, they both funnily raised their hands. The former Bachelor lead shared a now-deleted pic of him and his 36-weeks pregnant wife at the party, and they both looked absolutely glowing.

The duo got married on Jan. 12, 2019 in Hawaii, less than a year after they got engaged in March 2018 on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose. The couple announced their pregnancy on Jan. 4, with Arie stating that “it’s a girl!” We’re so excited for the married couple, and can’t wait to meet their baby girl – probably in a matter of weeks!