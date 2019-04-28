See Pic
Hollywood Life

‘Bachelor’ Stars Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham Look So In Love At Their Adorable Baby Shower

Shutterstock
The Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his fiancee Lauren Burnham at 'Good Morning America' in New York City.Pictured: Arie Luyendyk Jr.,Lauren Burnham,Arie Luyendyk Jr.Lauren BurnhamRef: SPL1663041 070318 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Arie Luyendyk Jr, Lauren Burnham. Arie Luyendyk Jr., and fiancee Lauren Burnham sit on the podium after Luyendyk won the Super Truck Series auto race, in DetroitIndyCar Auto Racing, Detroit, USA - 03 Jun 2018
Arie Luyendyk Jr and Lauren Burnham 'The View' tv show, New York, USA - 23 May 2018
THE BACHELOR - "Episode 2210" - The compelling live three-hour television event will begin with America watching along with the studio audience as Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s journey to find love comes to its astonishing conclusion. The Bachelor prepares to make one of the most difficult choices of his life, having narrowed down the field to two women with whom he is madly in love - Becca K. and Lauren B. - and told both of them that he loves them. Who does Arie, after much soul-searching, see as his future wife? Find out on the season finale of “The Bachelor,” MONDAY, MARCH 5 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Paul Hebert) ARIE LUYENDYK JR., LAUREN B. View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
Weekend Writer

Baby ‘Larie’ is almost here! Arie Luyendyk and Lauren Burnham celebrated the near-arrival of their first child together!

Lauren Burnham, 27, and her husband Arie Luyendyk Jr., 37, are getting ready for their baby to arrive! The couple hosted a baby shower for their soon-to-come baby girl, with lots of fun activities and games. The Bachelor season 22 winner herself shared snippets of the event on her Instagram Story, which included a “bottle chugging” competition, live baby sonograms, and gift unwrapping.

Arie tried on one of their baby girl’s gifted headbands, and Lauren said in her story, “[Arie’s] is going to be the best girl daddy haha.” They were also gifted a funny onesie for their daughter which read, “Can I steal daddy for a sec,” which was making fun of the much-used Bachelor interruption, “Can I steal him for a sec?” Lauren seemed to be slightly triggered, as she said, “I was mid-sentence saying ‘Absolutely not.’ Guess I still have a little PTSD.”

The parents-to-be also played a game in which they sat back-to-back and answered questions about their future parenting abilities. When asked who will be better at singing lullabies, they both funnily raised their hands. The former Bachelor lead shared a now-deleted pic of him and his 36-weeks pregnant wife at the party, and they both looked absolutely glowing.

The duo got married on Jan. 12, 2019 in Hawaii, less than a year after they got engaged in March 2018 on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose. The couple announced their pregnancy on Jan. 4, with Arie stating that “it’s a girl!” We’re so excited for the married couple, and can’t wait to meet their baby girl – probably in a matter of weeks!