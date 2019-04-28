‘American Idol’ Live Blog: The Top 8 Hit The Stage & Perform Queen’s Biggest Hits

Only eight are left on season 17 of ‘American Idol,’ and during the April 28 episode, they hit the stage TWICE with hopes of earning a spot in the top 6!

The April 28 episode of American Idol features the top 8 performing Queen’s biggest hits after getting mentored by the band’s current frontman, Adam Lambert — who’s also an Idol alum, of course! Additionally, the eight remaining contestants are paired up for duets of famous movie songs. Up first is Walker Burroughs, who gets tips from Adam for how to work the stage better. Walker sings “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” and totally works the stage, earning a standing ovation from the judges and praise for being himself throughout the performance.

Next, Madison VanDenburg gives a powerful performance of “The Show Must Go On.” She admits to struggling with hitting all the notes during rehearsals, and Adam advises her to make sure she puts emotion behind her voice while singing. Luke Bryan tells Madison that this was her best performance of the season, but Katy Perry admits she can still take things up a “couple notches” if she’s still around in the weeks to come.

Laine Hardy and Laci Kaye Booth hit the stage next for a rendition of “Jackson” from Walk the Line. The judges are on their feet and the crowd goes wild for the duet. Katy even wonders if there’s possibly something more than friendship going on between the two! Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon is up next, and he’s feeling a lot of pressure, as his parents are attending the show for the very first time. Jeremiah sings “Who Wants To Live Forever,” and his voice sounds like perfection, as always.

Keep refreshing because we’ll be updating our recap all episode long!