‘American Idol’ Contestants Reveal How They’re Preparing For The ‘Pressure’ Of Top 8 Performances

Ahead of the April 28 episode of ‘American Idol,’ we caught up with some of the top 8 contestants EXCLUSIVELY to find out how they’re getting ready for their live performances and more!

The remaining eight contestants on season 17 of American Idol will hit the stage to sing Queen songs during the April 28 episode, and the pressure to give a peak performance is higher than ever. “My headspace has definitely changed,” Laci Kaye Booth admitted to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I am still shocked that I am in the top 8. Honestly, the competition around me is immaculate. They are so amazing. I know I have my own style, so I think I’m just going to try to be in my zone as much as I can and really stick to what I know and what I do and not be intimidated by it. Even though some are my greatest friends, I can be intimidated by them because they are so amazing! I want to step it up in my own way.”

Along with Laci, the rest of the top 8 is made up of Laine Hardy, Alyssa Raghu, Madison VanDenburg, Alejandro Aranda, Walker Burroughs, Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon and Wade Cota. Last week, Alyssa was the final contestant to be called ‘safe’ based on America’s votes, and before that, she only landed a spot in the top 10 thanks to Katy Perry’s judges save. That means there’s a LOT riding on the 17-year-old to prove herself, but she told us that she’s ready for the task. “The most important thing right now is to show who you are,” she explained. “Show them what America is looking for, and what that is…is you! It is your full personality. I’m just excited to be me. I’ve always wanted to get here to be me and be myself…and here we are!”

As for Madison, she’s already looking at the road ahead. “As it dwindles down, there’s a lot more in the pressure department,” she said. “What I have been trying to do is not think about how close the competition is and, honestly, whatever happens, I would love to go on tour and release an album or at least a couple of singles. I’m really excited to see where it all takes me when this is all over.”

The next episode of American Idol airs on April 28 at 8:00 p.m. on ABC. Two contestants will be sent home, although the judges do have ONE save left they can use.