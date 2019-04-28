Amber Heard wowed on the red carpet at the TriBeCa Film Festival, wearing a transparent lace dress and bodysuit underneath.

Amber Heard, 33, brought her fashion A-game to the red carpet last night! The blonde beauty attended the TriBeCa Film Festival screening for her movie Gully in trendy New York City neighborhood Chelsea at the SVA Theater on April 27, and she rocked a stunning ensemble. Amber wore a lace three-quarter-sleeved dress that went past her knees. The dress featured a black collar and a black bodysuit underneath.

Amber tied the look together with a thick black belt, black sheer lace gloves, and thigh-high black stockings. Amber wore simple black heels that elongated her legs, and wore a coral lipstick and black eyeliner. Her hair was styled in a pouffy updo, and she wore two gold bracelets.

The world premiere for the film was at the festival, and Amber plays the role of Joyce. Gully’s synopsis on IMDb is, “A slightly dystopian vision of L.A., we follow three disaffected teenagers, Jessie, Calvin and Nicky, all victims of extreme childhoods, running supreme hedonistic riot as they try to work out a way in life.”

Amber’s style win came amid her legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp, 55, who has a $50 million defamation lawsuit against Amber. The blonde star alleged in a 2018 Washington Post personal essay that Johnny abused her, but she did not name him in the piece.

Amber filed new documents in Virginia this month, in which she claimed her ex-partner “on some occasions” allegedly abused “both illegal narcotics and prescription medications,” causing violence. “Johnny often would not remember his delusional and violent conduct after he came out of his drunk or medicated states,” Amber claimed in the new documentation. “Because I loved Johnny, I had believed his multiple promises that he could and would get better,” said said. “I was wrong.” Johnny’s lawyer fought back against this documentation, saying that Amber was the one who abused Johnny.