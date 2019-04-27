Exclusive Interview
‘Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino Thinks Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Will Marry Jen Harley Next

Ronnie Ortiz Margo and Jen Harley are back together after their latest domestic dispute and it seems that things between the couple may be better than ever. The Jersey Shore alum and his baby mama spent time together in Florida for Jen's birthday days after their latest domestic dispute and Jen is now seen with what looks to be a shiny new diamond on her ring finger. The couple were reportedly at Michael " The Situation'' Sorrentino's wedding together with Ronnie serving as best man and maybe all that nuptial joy spread over to Ronnie and Jen.
Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's ex-girlfriend was arrested for alleged domestic violence. Jen Harley, 31, was charged and held on $3,000 bail after she allegedly attacked the reality TV star and dragged him with a car in Las Vegas, Nevada.
‘Jersey Shore’ star Vinny Guadagnino opened up about his feelings on Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s relationship with Jen Harley and how he thinks they’re headed for a serious commitment, at the debut of his Chippendales Residency at the Rio Hotel & Suites in Las Vegas.

Vinny Guadagnino, 31, didn’t hold back when he spilled the beans about where he thinks 33-year-old co-star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro‘s relationship with Jen Harley, 31, is headed! The Jersey Shore star talked EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife at the debut of his Chippendales Residency at the Rio Hotel & Suites in Las Vegas, which he is set to host Fridays through Sundays from Apr. 26-May 26, and he admitted he thinks Ronnie will be the next cast member to get married.

“Next to get married? Maybe Ronnie because he’s pretty involved and has a baby mama and I think they live together so probably him,” he EXCLUSIVELY told us at the exciting event. The Double Shot at Love star also poked fun at our question that asked which Jersey Shore cast member he thinks may have a kid next when he chose Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, 31, who already announced she is pregnant in Nov. “Nicole’s having a kid next. She’s about to pop,” he said.

While we know his Snooki answer is going to be right, Vinny’s Ronnie and Jen answer has yet to be confirmed. If he is indeed right about Ronnie and Jen’s future nuptials, it wouldn’t be entirely surprising. The couple, who share one-year-old daughter, Ariana Sky, already started rumors that they got married earlier this month with a series of Instagram videos that showed them in wedding chapel. Since they posted the clips on April Fools’ Day, however, many fans believe it was all just a big joke on their followers. Although they’ve had a very rocky year with their on-again, off-again romance, the lovebirds, who have been dating since 2017, have been working hard at making things work, especially for the sake of Ariana, so they could very well take on a lifelong commitment soon.

“Ron truly loves Jen and when things are good, they’re good, and right now, things are good,” a source close to Ronnie EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in early Apr. We guess we’ll just have to wait and see where this love road leads in the future.