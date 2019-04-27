Taylor Swift Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week: Debuts New Single ‘ME!’ With Pastel Pics

Taylor Swift has had an incredible week! The singer kept fans guessing on social media while counting down to the first single off her next album. This is why she’s our Instagram Queen!

This week went pretty well for Taylor Swift (and her fans). On April 13, the singer, 29, started a cryptic countdown to April 26, which basically meant that every Swiftie on the planet was freaking out immensely over the past week. Ahead of Friday, though, Taylor was incredibly active on Instagram, sharing plenty of pastel pics that we now know were close-up shots from the music video for her lead single “ME!” Her strategic social media strategy and active postings are what earned her the title of Instagram Queen of the Week!’

Most of the photos at the start of the week were the aforementioned snapshots from her music video, but the “Delicate” hitmaker took a brief intermission halfway through the week to showcase her ~gorgeous~ J. Mendel gown that she wore to the TIME 100 Gala on April 23. The songstress looked magical surrounded by lavender plants as she posed in her pink and yellow dress and matching bolero.

But it wasn’t until April 25 that things really got going. On Thursday, Taylor surprised dozens of Swifties at a butterfly mural in Nashville. The artwork, created by Kelsey Montague, was commissioned by Ms. Swift herself and included clues about the new single and her seventh studio album. It also included the track’s name in the center. Taylor made sure to take a few moments to pose in front of the butterfly and uploaded one of the images to her Instagram account.

Then Taylor’s posting went into overdrive. She started sharing beautiful shots of herself taken by photographer Valheria Rocha. One photo of Taylor wearing a jean jacket with her arms out ended up being used on some of her new merchandise. The 10-time Grammy winner also shared a promotional image of herself and her “ME!” duet partner, Panic! At The Disco frontman Brendon Urie. In the still, they’re both wearing looks from the single’s music video. Finally, Taylor rounded out the week with images of her new kitten Benjamin Button. In Taylor’s own words, “He’s a good boy.” He’s also SUPER cute. So yeah, Taylor Swift basically owned this entire week. Head up to the gallery above to see more photos from her newest music video!