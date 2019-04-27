Synagogue Shooting: Gunman Attacks San Diego-Area Temple, Injuries Reported

A man has attacked a San Diego synagogue on April 27, the last day of Passover. A suspect has been arrested and injuries have been reported.

“Update #1: A man has been detained for questioning in connection with a shooting incident at the Chabad of Poway synagogue. @SDSOPoway Deputies were called to Chabad Way just before 11:30 a.m. There are injuries. This is a developing situation,” one tweet read.

The department also pleaded with people not to “spread misinformation.”

“We urge you to allow deputies to safely do their job,” the second tweet read. “This is a developing situation and the information provided here may later change.”

