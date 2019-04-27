Phaedra Parks Is ‘Open’ To Returning To ‘RHOA’: ‘She Misses The Show’

Phaedra Parks was fired from ‘RHOA’ in 2017 and left the show, leaving behind many burned bridges. But now the reality TV star is in talks to come back to the Bravo hit series.

Phaedra Parks, 45, is in talks to return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the hit show that made her a household name. A source close to the Bravo series has told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that behind-the-scenes discussions are underway to bring the Atlanta attorney back on RHOA two years after she was dramatically fired for spreading rumors about her co-stars.

“There have been some serious talks about what to do with The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast, including Phaedra Parks,” the insider told us. “Phaedra has been approached to return at least in some capacity. It’s still too early to know if that will pan out or not, but there is definitely interest on both sides. Phaedra seems open to come back as just a friend even, if that is the case. She misses the show and she knows she’s good for TV. She’d like this to work.”

As RHOA fans know, Phaedra exited the show in 2017 after being at the center of a controversy that involved her co-stars Porsha Williams, 37, Kandi Burruss, 42, and Kandi’s husband Todd Tucker. Porsha claimed that Phaedra was the person who told her that Kandi and Todd planned to drug and rape her, which was something that the Xscape singer passionately denied, because it simply wasn’t true. The truth about who told Porsha what came out during the explosive Season 9 RHOA reunion, which aired on Bravo in May 2017.

Kandi burst into tears and explained how deeply hurt she was by the rumor, which gained traction on social media. “Y’all know how much I care about some business and my brand,” she said at the time. “And y’all gonna sit up there and say some s*** like that? You would believe and go back and repeat that I would try to drug somebody? You should understand that drugging somebody and taking them home is rape. Y’all accused me of being a f***ing rapist. That is crazy! Why would you even repeat that?!”

Phaedra was on RHOA from 2010 until she was fired in 2017. HollywoodLife reached out to her rep for comment, but we’ve yet to receive a response.