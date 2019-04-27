Meghan Markle ‘Supporting’ Kate Middleton Amidst Cheating Rumors: There’s No Tension

Meghan Markle has been working on bonding with her sister-in-law Kate Middleton by being there for her after the shocking rumors that Prince William cheated on her made headlines all over the world.

Meghan Markle, 37, is not letting rumors that she hasn’t been getting along with sister-in-law Kate Middleton, 37, stop her from establishing a close relationship with the fellow Duchess and she’s proving that by being there for her in the midst of the recently dredged up cheating rumors involving Kate’s husband, Prince William, 36. The Duchess of Sussex has been preparing to give birth to her first child with Prince Harry, 34, any day now, but she’s still been managing to support Kate in her time of need.

“She’s let Kate know she supports her and is there for her through anything, like she would anyone else she cares about,” a source close to Meghan EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Though she’s busy getting prepared and focusing for her own baby, she’s loyal so of course she’s sticking by her family during this tough time for them.”

There have been many headlines over the past few months that claim Meghan and Kate have been having a hard time getting along ever since the former actress became part of the royal family, but Meghan has learned to look past them and now, more than ever, she’s working on strengthening her sisterly bond with Kate. “The rumors of Meghan and Kate not getting along are just chatter for Meghan,” the source explained. “She’s always got along with everyone and she’s the kind of girl everyone wants to always be around. She knows who she is and just ignores them since they know they’re not true. She and Kate aren’t the closest, but they get along just fine.”

“As time passed and as Meghan has become more a part of the royal family, the more she has been able to bond with her sister and has learned how to ignore the constant jabs taken at their family,” another source close to Meghan EXCLUSIVELY told us.