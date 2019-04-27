LeeAnne Locken Marries Rich Emberlin: ‘RHOD’ Star Looks Gorgeous In White In New Pic

Congrats! ‘RHOD’ star LeeAnne Locken is a married woman after tying the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Rich Eberlin, on April 27.

Congratulations are in order for Real Housewives of Dallas star LeeAnne Locken. The 51-year-old wed her long-term boyfriend Rich Eberlin, 54, on April 27, according to PEOPLE, which published the first pic of their wedding day. The couple married in front of their family and friends at the Cathedral of Hope in Dallas, Texas. The bride wore a dress designed by Nardos Imam, according to the outlet.

LeeAnne shared her joy about her nuptials with her fans on the morning of her big day. She posted a photo of the two of them together on Instagram with a sweet caption. “Happy WEDDING DAY,” she wrote. “Today I marry my #bestfriend and #soulmate.” Fans were quick to congratulate her. “Happy Wedding Day Gorgeous!” one Instagram follower wrote. “Hope you have an amazing day & I hope it’s everything you’ve dreamed of! You deserve it! Love you LeeAnne!” “Yes! You two are goals!” another person added.

LeeAnne and Rich have been together for 10 years. This is her first marriage but she now becomes stepmom to her husband’s 20-year-old daughter, Elise. Rich asked the reality star to marry him in September 2017 at the Texas State Fair in Dallas.

LeeAnne revealed her wedding date to HollywoodLife in December 2018, just before Christmas. She used a Christmas tree bauble with “4/27/19” emblazoned on it to announce her big day. “The holidays have always been a tough time for me ever since my grandmother passed away, so I wanted to create a new memory to celebrate the holidays with,” she told us. “The ornament was the perfect way to do so and to get excited for all that’s to come in 2019. I’m going into the new year giddy and giggling.”

She added, “Every past relationship that I have had taught me what worked and what didn’t work and how to be better and what matters. Rich and I are beyond excited about our life-long love affair. We are both looking forward to April 27, 2019.” Congrats to the happy couple!