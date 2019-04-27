Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Debuts New BF Zack Clayton On Instagram During Vacation – See Pic

Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley is showing off her new man on Instagram as the love birds vacation in Orlando, Florida. And the smile on her face proves she’s a happy woman.

Love is in the air for Jenni “JWoww” Farley, 33, and her new man Zack Clayton Carpinello, 24. The Jersey Shore Family Vacation star made their love Instagram official by posting a photo of them together at the Universal Orlando Resort in Florida. The mom-of-two snuggled up to her hunky man in the photo, amid a crowd of tourists. “Best day ever @universalorlando,” she captioned the picture. “I’ve been waiting 11 years to come back here and I’ve been dying to go to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. I can’t wait to come back with my kids when they’re big enough #readyforuniversal.”

JWoww’s photo was a hit with her fans and followers, including her BFF Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, 31, who commented with two heart emojis. Fellow Jersey Shore star Deena Nicole Cortese, 32, also added her two cents, writing, “Loveeeeee this. EVERYTHING about this.”

The picture comes just three days after JWoww revealed to fans that she is dating again. Jenni – who split from her estranged husband Roger Mathews, 43, in September 2018 – gushed about her new man during the April 24 taping of Snooki’s podcast, It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey. At the time she was very coy with the live audience and would only reveal her boyfriend’s nickname, “24.” “Twenty-four is 24,” JWoww said. “We’re filming Jersey Shore right now and we nicknamed him 24.” But 24’s identity didn’t remain a secret for long and it was soon revealed that Zack, a pro-wrestler, is the man putting a smile on Jenni’s face.

Thankfully her ex Roger is on board with the relationship. “Jenni’s been dating him for a few months now,” he told HollywoodLife about Zack on April 25. “It’s one of her good friend’s little brother. He seems like a terrific guy and they seem to be really happy and I’m very happy for them.” JWoww and Roger have two children together, Meilani, 4, and Greyson, 2. On April 27 he posted several pics and videos on Instagram of him hanging out with the kids, including a cute clip of the little ones dancing to a rap song. “Pancakes. Bananas. Gang signs. Crip walking,” he captioned the post. “Good morning everyone.”