Isabella Rose Giannulli Looks Happy While Out With A Friend Amid College Admissions Scandal

Isabella Rose Giannulli, 20, couldn’t stop smiling when she was snapped grabbing juice with a pal in California on April 25, as the Operation Varsity Blues scandal that’s consuming her parents continues.

Her parents are facing more than four years in prison after they were slapped with mail, wire fraud and money laundering charges for their alleged roles in the college admissions scandal. But, on April 25, Lori Loughlin’s daughter Isabella Rose Giannulli, 20, looked like she didn’t have a care in the world after she was snapped grabbing juice with a male pal in Brentwood, California. The paparazzi photographed the Fuller House star’s daughter with wet hair and dressed casually in leggings and an oversized top, with a broad smile on her face.

Photographers also captured her laughing and giggling with her unidentified friend as they sat in a car. The pics come more than a month after her mom Lori, 54, and her dad Mossimo Giannulli, 55, were named in the Justice Department’s Operation Varsity Blues scandal, which broke on March 12. Initially the actress and the fashion designer were charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud. But, after they declined to cut a deal with prosecutors, they were also hit with a money laundering charge on April 9, which carries a maximum of 20 years in prison. Legal experts have told HollywoodLife that it’s unlikely that the couple will receive that sentence, but they’ll most likely face around four years behind bars if found guilty.

As we have previously reported, Lori and Mossimo have been accused of paying a total of $500,000 to bribe their daughters’ way into the University of Southern California. Isabella Rose and her 19-year-old sister Olivia Jade were both attending the college after the couple paid to have them “designated as recruits to the USC crew team,” according to court documents. “[The] Giannullis agreed with CW-1 to use bribes to facilitate her admission to USC as a recruited crew coxswain, even though she did not row competitively or otherwise participate in crew,” the documents say about the couple following a July 2016 email exchange with a cooperating witness involved in the case.

Isabella’s smiley pictures also surfaced after a claim that one of Lori’s daughters had received a “target letter from federal prosecutors,” according to an April 17 Daily Mail report. It is not known, which of the TV star’s two daughters reportedly received the letter.