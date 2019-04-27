See Pic
Hollywood Life

Isabella Rose Giannulli Looks Happy While Out With A Friend Amid College Admissions Scandal

Snorlax / MEGA
Isabella Rose Giannulli wears a see through top and red leather pants as she heads to Craig's Restaurant with her friends in West Hollywood. Isabella Rose Giannulli is the daughter of Lori Loughlin. Pictured: Isabella Rose Giannulli Ref: SPL1673711 200318 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Lori Loughlin's daughter Isabella Rose Giannulli is all smiles after her mother pleads not guilty. Isabella and a male friend were seen heading to get juice in Brentwood. 25 Apr 2019 Pictured: Isabella Rose Giannulli. Photo credit: Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA405952_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Lori Loughlin's daughter Isabella Rose Giannulli seen for first time after leaving the Caruso yacht After being sent home early from a spring break vacation with friends. 13 Mar 2019 Pictured: Isabella Rose Giannulli. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA380144_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Lori Loughlin's Daughters Isabella Rose Arrives Home to Visit Her Mom After Court Appearance. 13 Mar 2019 Pictured: Isabella Rose Giannulli. Photo credit: SETC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA380146_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Senior Editor

Isabella Rose Giannulli, 20, couldn’t stop smiling when she was snapped grabbing juice with a pal in California on April 25, as the Operation Varsity Blues scandal that’s consuming her parents continues.

Her parents are facing more than four years in prison after they were slapped with mail, wire fraud and money laundering charges for their alleged roles in the college admissions scandal. But, on April 25, Lori Loughlin’s daughter Isabella Rose Giannulli, 20, looked like she didn’t have a care in the world after she was snapped grabbing juice with a male pal in Brentwood, California. The paparazzi photographed the Fuller House star’s daughter with wet hair and dressed casually in leggings and an oversized top, with a broad smile on her face.

Photographers also captured her laughing and giggling with her unidentified friend as they sat in a car. The pics come more than a month after her mom Lori, 54, and her dad Mossimo Giannulli, 55, were named in the Justice Department’s Operation Varsity Blues scandal, which broke on March 12. Initially the actress and the fashion designer were charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud. But, after they declined to cut a deal with prosecutors, they were also hit with a money laundering charge on April 9, which carries a maximum of 20 years in prison. Legal experts have told HollywoodLife that it’s unlikely that the couple will receive that sentence, but they’ll most likely face around four years behind bars if found guilty.

As we have previously reported, Lori and Mossimo have been accused of paying a total of $500,000 to bribe their daughters’ way into the University of Southern California. Isabella Rose and her 19-year-old sister Olivia Jade were both attending the college after the couple paid to have them “designated as recruits to the USC crew team,” according to court documents. “[The] Giannullis agreed with CW-1 to use bribes to facilitate her admission to USC as a recruited crew coxswain, even though she did not row competitively or otherwise participate in crew,” the documents say about the couple following a July 2016 email exchange with a cooperating witness involved in the case.

Isabella Rose Giannulli pics smiles
Lori Loughlin’s daughter Isabella Rose Giannulli was all smiles on April 25 when photographers snapped her grabbing juice with a friend. (Snorlax / MEGA)

Isabella’s smiley pictures also surfaced after a claim that one of Lori’s daughters had received a “target letter from federal prosecutors,” according to an April 17 Daily Mail report. It is not known, which of the TV star’s two daughters reportedly received the letter.