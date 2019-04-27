Idris Elba Married: Actor, 46, & Fiancée Sabrina Dhowre, 29, Tie The Knot – Pics Of Her Gorgeous Dress

Idris Elba married his girlfriend of two years, Sabrina Dhowre, in a beautiful Moroccan wedding! Sabrina wore Vera Wang for her custom gown.

Congratulations to the happy couple! Idris Elba, 46, married longterm girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre, 29, in a stunning ceremony in Marrakech on April 26! The two wed at the Ksar Char Bagh hotel in photos obtained by British Vogue, and both the bride and groom looked absolutely breathtaking. Sabrina opted for an A-line, off-the-shoulder wedding dress custom made by designer Vera Wang, while Idris went with a Ozwald Boateng custom design.

Sabrina wore floral dangling earrings and had her hair in a loose updo. She wore Charlotte Tilbury makeup in reddish-brown hues for a beautiful, but simple look. The bride switched out her gorgeous wedding gown later in the evening to a v-neck dress decorated with pearls, lace, and gemstones, according to the magazine.

The wedding celebrations didn’t stop last night, though. The couple will have a three-day long wedding weekend, and on April 27, they’ll host further celebrations at the Mandarin Oriental.

In February, Sabrina counted down to her wedding to Idris with her bridal shower. The then bride-to-be posted a pic on Instagram in a beautiful strapless white gown with her long hair flowing straight down.

This marks Idris’ third marriage – he was married Hanne Nørgaard from 1999 to 2003, and after that, to Sonya Nicole Hamlin in 2006. Sabrina and Idris started their relationship in 2017, and got engaged one year later. Congrats again to the beautiful couple, we wish them a lifetime of happiness!