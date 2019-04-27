Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Look Happier Than Ever With Her 3 Sons At ‘UglyDolls’ Premiere

What a fun family outing! Gwen Stefani and Blake Sheton attended the ‘UglyDolls’ premiere with her three sons.

Gwen Stefani, 49, and Blake Shelton, 42, looked happier than ever with Gwen’s three sons Kingston, 12, Apollo Bowie Flynn, 5, and Zuma Nesta Rock, 10! The happy couple and her children attended the movie premiere for UglyDolls, which is released on May 3. They smiled on the orange carpet for the film in Los Angeles on April 27, and were dressed casually for the family-friendly flick.

Gwen rocked a colorful jacket and blue jeans on the carpet with her signature red lipstick. Blake wore a plaid shirt, blue jeans, and a black jacket. Their carpet appearance came one week after Easter, which the group all spent together as a happy family!

“The kids think of Blake as a father figure,” a source close to the Gwen and Blake EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife.”They respect and love him and are very appreciative of him being there for them.”

“Blake is taking on the role of a step dad close to his heart and is really loving it,” our source continued. “This in no way takes the kids away from Gavin [Rossdale, 53, Gwen’s ex and the kids’ father] and how he is as a father because Gavin is a wonderful father, but Gwen and the kids are happy that everyone gets the best of both worlds,” our source said. “Blake stepped up and will be in their lives forever just as Gavin will be. It’s a pretty healthy situation. Everyone is getting along which is pretty nice to see.”

“Blake believes it makes for a healthier situation for him to help out and be there as a present man in their lives when Gwen has her time with them,” another source EXCLUSIVELY told HL. “He doesn’t see any harm in bonding with the boys and has made it clear to Gavin that he is only there to help support them.”

Well, we’re glad that Blake got in some bonding time with the boys at the movie premiere – it looked like a blast!