Arbor Day: 5 Things To know About Holiday That Encourages Planting Trees

It’s the last Friday in April and that means one thing: it’s Arbor Day! As nature lovers everywhere celebrate ‘tree day,’ get all the facts about this environmental extravaganza.

Today is the day to go hug a tree — because it’s Arbor Day! The national holiday, taking place on April 26, is a celebration of oaks, pines, redwoods and any other kind of tree you can think of. While it’s not the kind of holiday that will get kids out of school or see people get a day off of work, Arbor Day is still very, very important. After all, trees are a vital component of the environment because they absorb so much carbon dioxide (which is the main driver of climate change.) So, before you go out and plant a tree today, here are the facts you need to know about Arbor Day.

1. The US holiday is 147 years old. Though the Arbor Day Foundation says that tree planting festivals “are as old as civilization,” the first Arbor Day happened in 1872, per CNN. Julius Sterling Morton, a newspaper editor and former US Secretary of Agriculture, submitted a resolution to the state’s Board of Agriculture to set aside one day dedicated to planting trees. More than one million trees were planted on April 10, 1872. In 1885, the state moved the holiday to April 22 in honor of Julius’s birthday.

2. It became a national holiday thanks to Richard Nixon. While former president Richard Nixon will be known for Watergate, escalating the Vietnam War and resigning from the office before he was impeached, his legacy also includes some significant environmental accomplishments. He passed the Clean Air Act, the Endangered Species Act, the Clean Water Act, the National Environment Protection act. He also created the Environmental Protection Agency and made Arbor Day a national holiday.

“The planting of trees is an action that yields a long-range benefit on generations to come,” Nixon wrote in his proclamation. “Arbor Day uniquely symbolizes the truth that the earth belongs to every generation, not just ours.”

3. Its name is literally “tree day.” While some might call Thanksgiving “Turkey Day,” and call the winter holidays “Decemberween,” those are just cute nicknames. However, if someone calls Arbor Day “tree day,” it would be correct, because “arbor” is Latin for “tree.”

4. America has a national tree because of Arbor Day. In 2004, the National Arbor Day Foundation held a vote on its website to determine the national tree, according to LiveScience. The oak tree won the poll, and later that year, Congress passed the legislation that named the oak the national tree of the United States.

5. It’s observed across the world. At least 36 countries celebrate Arbor Day, including Brazil, Canada, China, Japan, Mexico, and Russia. No matter the country or the language of the people who observe it, these cultures celebrate Arbor Day by planting trees. So, go out and plant a tree!