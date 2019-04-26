Tiny Harris Channels ‘Miss Piggy’ With Short Blonde Hair & Hot Pink Suit — See Pics

Tiny Harris just proved she can pull off ANY look. She channelled ‘Miss Piggy’ in a shiny pink power suit and short blonde hair in her latest Instagram post. The results? Nothing short of amazing.

Tameka “Tiny” Harris doesn’t play. On April 26, she posted some of her sexiest pics ever on Instagram and her inspiration was none other than The Muppet Show icon Miss Piggy. Next to the glamorous pic, Tiny wrote, “Channeling Ms/Mrs Piggy…That Bitch who had it all!!!” Afterwards, her fans took to the comment section to lavish her with love and praise, calling her pics “beautiful” and telling her to “Slay.”

Fans didn’t just comment on how gorgeous she looked, they also applauded her for clapping back at Kodak Black. The Florida rapper, who is currently feuding with T.I., took shots at Tiny in his new diss track “Expeditiously.” On the track he raps, “How you tell me what came out my mouth, don’t even know Nipsey / Tiny that b*tch ugly as hell I don’t even want piggy.” Although Tiny never actually references Kodak Black in her post about ‘Miss Piggy’ many fans are sure she’s sending a message. One cheered her on, writing: “THATS HOW U Shut them haters DOWN Clapback…on em Tiny..” Another wrote: “Gorgeous inside out. Period. 💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕 The best revenge is to stack your paper. Remain unbothered….”

Tiny, 43, has plenty of reasons to remain unbothered because she’s about to drop new music and this time she’s going totally solo. Her new music is inspired by her 18-year romance with husband, T.I., 38, so you know it’s going to be hot. The music will be released under her alter ego, “Ryder.” The new moniker is a name she usually reserves for the bedroom, as she previously told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview, “I started to bring her out a little more, as far as in my music, because my music talks about my relationship, my life, and the things I go through, and things that other people go through.”

If you’re like us and you can’t get enough of Tiny and her family then we know you’re watching the new season of T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle on Monday nights at 9/8c on VH1. The second season of the docu-series is more drama-filled than ever before — but without any “bitterness” because at the end of the day it’s all love and family.