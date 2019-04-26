Teresa Giudice Begs Judge To Let Joe Come Home: He’s The ‘True Love Of My Life’

Teresa Giudice has made a heartbreaking plea to the judge in husband Joe’s deportation case, telling him in a letter that their four daughters cry for their father every day and that they need him to come home.

UPDATE 4/26/19 7:00pm EST: The couple’s four daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10, have also penned letters to Judge Ellington begging him to not deport their father and let beloved dad come home. You can read those here.

Teresa Giudice is begging the judge in her husband Joe’s deportation case to let him come home to his family and not send him back to his native Italy. He’s been in I.C.E. custody since March after the 46-year-old finished serving a 41 month sentence for bankruptcy fraud and his deportation appeal was denied on April 18. In an April 24 letter to Judge John Ellington, she tells him how they’ve been married for almost 19 years and have known each other their entire lives. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star details how their families were so close growing up and that “My husband is the true love of my life and the most amazing father that I could ask God for our four daughters. I cannot imagine life without him,” she explains in a letter obtained Radar Online.

The 46-year-old tells the judge about the couple’s four daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10, and explains “Our babies are our entire world and our family is extremely close” and how the past few years have “been the most difficult for our daughters.”

Teresa then appeals to the judge’s emotions by describing how Joe suddenly lost his beloved father Frank in 2014 to a heart attack at the age of 63 when the couple were in the midst of fighting their federal bankruptcy fraud charges.“Joe actually discovered his father’s body in the ground in our backyard,” she writes. “Joe was devastated after losing his father, he cried for him every day and even built a memorial for him in our yard.”

“I would watch from a window in my house as Joe would sit outside, sometimes for more than an hour talking to his father. When Joe would come inside, my daughters and I would comfort him. Our two youngest daughters, Milania and Audriana, would hold him extra tight and say, ‘Daddy please don’t leave us like Nonno, we need you,’” referencing the Italian word for grandfather.

“Judge Ellington, my daughters need their father,” she begs. “They cry for him every day like he cried for his father. I cannot bear the thought of my daughters losing their father, I am fearful that it will break them and that I alone will not be able to fix them. Judge Ellington, this is my greatest fear and it keeps me up at night. The fear that if I lose my husband, I will also lose my children, as they will never ever be the same.”

Teresa admits that she and Joe made “mistakes” but points out that they both served their prison time and paid restitution. She tells the judge that “With these deportation proceedings, it is my children who are now paying the price and it is very painful to watch. I pray to God that you can find it in yourself to end their suffering and bring their father home so that we can be a family once again.”

She then tells Judge Ellington about all of the milestones in Joe’s daughters’ lives that he would miss by being deported to Italy and not being allowed to return to the United States, including their graduations, weddings, and seeing his future grandchildren. “My husband has nothing in Italy but he has everything here. He is our everything and we desperately need him,” she pleads. Joe was brought to the U.S. as a child by his parents but never became a U.S. citizen.

“I now know more than ever that mother used to tell me that God meant for us to be together, and I know that she is right. I now pray for the sake of my children that God show us mercy through your decision and he keep us together,” she concludes the letter, thanking Judge Ellington for his consideration.